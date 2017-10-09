UPDATE: I-10 east 18-wheeler crash reported fatal; traffic still being diverted

UPDATE: Master Trooper Brooks David says the crash on I-10 East near the Butte La Rose exit is a fatal one.

Traffic continues to be diverted onto I-49 North to U.S. 190 East.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story.

___________________________________________

BUTTE LA ROSE, LA (KLFY) – State Police are reporting that Interstate 10’s Eastbound lanes are currently closed to traffic at LA 3177 near Butte La Rose.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that an overturned 18-wheeler is the reported cause of the closure and that the vehicle is on fire.

While congestion is minimal at this time, traffic is being diverted onto I-49 North to U.S. 190 East.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route while emergency crews work the scene.

