13 confirmed dead in California wildfires

CALIFORNIA (CBS News)- Firefighters continue to battle massive wildfires that have left at least 13 people dead, injured dozens, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in the northern part of California.

Meanwhile, in Southern California, a fire in the Anaheim Hills that broke out Monday morning has already burned through thousands of acres, and is now 25-percent contained.

Fire officials gave an update on Tuesday with Cal Fire chief, Steve Beach saying that better weather conditions overnight had helped contain the fire west of Highway 241, but added that “it doesn’t mean it is out.”

Beach warned that evacuations were still in place and that people will not be allowed back into evacuated areas until it is safe.

2017 has been the most expensive fire season on record for the U.S. Forest Service, with costs exceeding two-billion dollars.

This all happens as President Trump has proposed a 21 percent cut to the budget of the Department of Agriculture, which includes the Forest Service, and a 12 percent cut to the Department of the Interior, which runs some firefighting services.