Al Berard Fund awarded grant to children’s music program

(Photo courtesy of the Community Foundation of Acadiana)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The fund dedicated in the memory of beloved Cajun musician Al Berard was awarded a grant from the Acadiana Center for the Arts this week.

The Al Berard Fund, a fund of  Community Foundation of Acadiana, awarded a fiscal grant in the amount of $2,000 toward a program to establishing a music instrument library for kids.

M.I. Brary Music Instrument Library project, which allows musical instruments to be checked for up to 6 weeks of allow students to begin learning an instrument of their choice.

The instruments will be loaned to children at no cost.

This program connects to AcA’s Play It Again program. With support from COX and Lafayette Music, AcA collects the used instruments, repairs and refurbishes them and gives them to kids to use during.

This program is designed to create over-arching opportunity for interested kids who cannot afford an instrument.

 

 

 

