Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from Baldwin County dispatcher at 5:30 p.m., Monday. Witnesses to said two people swam into the water to have a person reportedly in distress.

The person in distress made it back to shore, however, the two Good Samaritans who entered the water reportedly did not return to shore, authorities said.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew at 5:53 p.m. and launched a HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew.

The boatcrew recovered the body of one of the swimmers. Search efforts are underway for the second swimmer.