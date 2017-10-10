Cruise ship stuck in Gulf after Hurricane Nate

Passengers aboard a cruise ship are stuck in the Gulf of Mexico because a cruise liner can’t make it back to port following Hurricane Nate.

The Carnival Fantasy is two days overdue since the port of Mobile, Alabama, was closed because of the storm. It’s unclear when the ship will return.

Some passengers are complaining about the unscheduled delay on social media. Carnival spokeswoman Christine De La Huerta says the ship has plenty of provisions, and it’s meandering in the Gulf while awaiting the reopening.

Officials have to survey the ship channel and make sure navigational markers are in place after a storm. A spokeswoman with the Alabama State Docks says the Coast Guard reopened the port with restrictions on Monday.

The ship has a total guest capacity of 2,056 people and carries a crew of 920. The ship departed Mobile on a five-night Caribbean trip on Oct. 2.