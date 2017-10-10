David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy gearing up for robotic competition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Students at the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy are preparing for a robotics competition this spring.

Students in robotics team 4353 are preparing for the bayou regional of robotics at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Over 52 teams, with high school students, participate in the spring competition.

This is the sixth year David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is participating in the competition.

Alex Landry, a senior on the robotics team, says they have six weeks to build a robot and the rules for the competition is released in January.

“You always work in cooperation with two other teams of three competing against another team of three. So not only do you have to try to build something that ends up doing the best you can do. We have to build something that actually works with other teams and anticipate with what they’re going to be able to do too,” Landry said.

There is a fall social to benefit David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy’s robotics team.

For more information, you can contact the school at 337-521-7920 or visit their Facebook page.