Lafayette Fire Department holds fire prevention classes in new Fire Safety House

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Fire Department kicked off their Fire Prevention Week on Sunday where they unveiled their new Fire Safety House.

Every year the National Fire Protection Association holds a Fire Prevention Week in efforts to educate the community on how to prevent and escape from a fire. “Every second counts, plan two ways out,” is this year’s theme and the Lafayette Fire Department is tackling this message head-on.

The Fire Department is using the new Fire Safety House for Fire Prevention Week classes throughout Friday. Kids of all ages can visit and learn at 8:30 and 10:30 A.M.at the Central Fire Station.