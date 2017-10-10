Opelousas still without an operating budget

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas City Council is now one step closer to locking in a budget for the current fiscal year, as an ordinance adopting an operating budget was introduced.

It was a full house in council chambers Tuesday night and most of the people there were hoping to get some good news about the cities operating budget.

Opelousas resident, Donald Broussard asked, “How many days are we past due on this budget issue?”

Contrary to popular demand, no budget was passed, but the ordinance to adopt the budget was introduced.that puts the city within arms reach of an operating budget which is vital for development and economic growth in Opelousas.

That puts the city within arms reach of an operating budget which is vital for development and economic growth in Opelousas.

“It’s very important, very critical that these projects to get done and the only thing that’s holding it up is the budget. As I said before, this is the same budget that the council eventually approved in February. So, it should not be an issue because it’s the same budget, the only thing is that we added a 2 1/2% raise as required by the civil service law” explained Mayor Reggie Tatum.

Alderman at Large, Marvin Richard agrees, an operating budget is essential to completing projects.

“We have to pass this budget, we have to pass a budget to move our city forward so we can fix roads, and bridges, and do things in our community that our constituents have put on our backs and believe we can do this for them,” Richard said.

Before a budget is passed, Alderman Julius Alsandor says he wants an opportunity to meet with city department heads to make sure the numbers are as accurate as possible.

“We want to pass a budget but we have not had time to sit down and talk with the department heads about what they actually need in their departments”, Alsandor said.

The goal is to approve a budget at the next public hearing. A special meeting has been set for Monday, October 16th at 5pm. The council will discuss the budget and hope to adopt it.

The council will discuss the budget and hope to adopt it.