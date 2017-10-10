St. Landry Parish man accused of raping underage family member

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas man has been charged with raping a female family member over the course of four years.

Denis Earl Lazard is facing charges first degree rape and obstruction of justice charges, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 19, deputies received a complaint that a suspect has assaulted the victim between the ages of 11 and 15. Investigators were able to retrieve text messages and other key evidence confirming the allegations. In one of the text messages, Lazard told the victim to “go back to the police and recant her story and say he abused her instead of raping her,” authorities said.

After being interviewed, Lazard was arrested and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail for processing. He is being held on a $170,00 bond