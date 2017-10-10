State Police: LPD officers were responding to firearm assault when Middlebrook was shot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Details in an ongoing investigation indicate that officers responded to call of an aggravated assault inside a convenience store before Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook was fatally shot.

Through a public records request, KLFY obtained a copy of State Police’s preliminary report, which shows that the initial incident involved two civilians wounded inside the 3601 Moss St. store.

One suspect, Ian Paul Howard, 28, has been charged with shooting the both individuals who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Because this is a pending criminal investigation, few details on Cpl. Middlebrook’s death were provided in the report. State Police did report that the suspect fired at another responding officer.

Howard remains in custody without bond in the Lafayette Correction Center on one count of first degree murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted murder.