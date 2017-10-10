Supreme Court rejects free speech appeal in sexting case

Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away a free-speech appeal from a former school lunch server in Minnesota who was charged with sexting a 15-year-old student.

The justices did not comment Tuesday in allowing the criminal case against Krista Muccio to proceed.

Muccio was charged with sending words and photos of a sexual nature to the student.

The teen’s father found them on his son’s Instagram account.

A Minnesota appeals court had struck down a state law aimed at adults who use social media to lure children into sexual encounters.

The state’s Supreme Court overruled the lower court.

