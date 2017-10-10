Two Acadiana airports receive federal grant money

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Acadiana airports are getting money from the U.S. Department of Transportation for two big projects.

Lafayette Regional Airport will get $2.1 million for its new terminal building.

Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia will receive $767,000 to rehabilitate its 8,000 foot runway.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy said investing in infrastructure is a good way to stimulate the economy.

“The Lafayette Metropolitan Area as far as I’m concerned is a ‘can’t miss’ in terms of economic growth longer term,” Kennedy said.

The 120,000 square foot “Journey” terminal at the Lafayette airport will cost $130 million. The goal is for it to open in 2022.

Airport Executive Director Steven Picou said the terminal will have five gates and a larger security area.

“The checkpoint will be widened. That’s one of the concerns that we have at this airport is that the current checkpoint is small and we have lines that start to form,” Picou said.

Senator Kennedy said he’ll fight for more federal money for the airport. Lafayette Parish raised $33.5 million on its own through a temporary sales tax in 2015.

Kennedy said that helps his case.

“When local governments come to Washington and say okay we need help but we understand that the Lord helps those who help themselves and we’re willing to put up some of our money too that helps me immensely in terms of convincing the bureaucracy to help us out,” Kennedy said.

In New Iberia, Acadiana Regional Airport interim director Mike Tarantino said they’re very excited to receive the federal money. He said it will be invested in the runway and other airport properties.

Senator Kennedy said – in total – the U.S. Department of Transportation is providing $9.3 million to seven airports across the state.