Worker at Boy Scout camp shot and killed

CLINTON, La. (AP) – A Boy Scout camp employee has been shot and killed at his home outside the Louisiana camp where he worked.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells local media outlets that the victim was Brad DeFranceschi.

DeFranceschi, 48, was shot multiple times about 11:15 a.m. Monday in front of the residence on camp property, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said at a news conference.

DeFranceschi is the fourth middle-aged or older white man to be shot since July in the area, but investigators don’t know if the shootings are related. The earlier shootings occurred within 25 miles (40 kilometers). Two were fatal.