Breaux Bridge man wanted on stalking and violation of protective order charges

ST. MARTINVILLE (KLFY)- Detectives with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on four counts of violation of protective order charges and one count of stalking.

Andrew John Karcz III, 52, who was last known to be living in the 2700 block of Main Hwy., Breaux Bridge, LA.

He may also be residing in the Opelousas area, authorities said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Karcz is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.