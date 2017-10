St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was shot this afternoon outside of St. Martinville’s city limits.

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Main Hwy at about 3:30 p.m. One male was shot, SMPSO spokesperson Ginny Higgins said.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital and the scene has been cleared.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. the department said.