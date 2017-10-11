Four UL students suspended in hazing investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser) Four University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternities were suspended following a statewide investigation into hazing policies, after an LSU student died in an alleged hazing incident.

According to a report from UL’s student newspaper The Vermilion, the four fraternities suspended were Theta Xi, Kappa Alpha Order, Sigma Nu and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

UL dean of students Margarita Perez said that university administrators began receiving reports of hazing following the death of Maxwell Gruver, who was pledging for LSU’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

According to the Associated Press, police reports suggest that Gruver may have been forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol the night before his death. Arrest warrants have been issued for 10 people in connection to the incident.

Perez told The Vermilion that the suspensions were a “pause” while the university investigates the complaints it has received. The fraternities will not be allowed to hold chapter-affiliated events during the suspension.

The four UL fraternities are not the first to draw scrutiny at the school this year. In July, the UL chapter of the fraternity Kappa Sigma was expelled for “participating in activities that are inconsistent with the values of the fraternity.”

