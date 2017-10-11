Grand jury indicts Ian Howard on first degree murder of a police officer charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette) – Ian Howard was indicted today by a Lafayette grand jury on one count of first degree murder of a police officer.

Howard, 28, is charged with shooting and killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook on Oct. 1.

Middlebrook was responding to an aggravated assault call the night he was fatally shot.

According to State Police, the suspect shot and wounded two civilians and fired at another officer before his arrest at a Moss Street convenient store.

Louisiana state law provides that the killing of a law enforcement officer an automatic first degree murder charge, which makes this a capital case.