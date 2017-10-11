ISA Fall Social shrimp boil tickets on sale

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Come peel and eat in support of the International Society of Automation’s Lafayette Section.

This non-profit supports UL Engineering project teams, local high school robotics reams and aims to assist local community college program associated with instrumentation and control.

Shrimp boil tickets are $25. The event will be held on Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Acadiana Event Center, 2111 JB Road, in Scott.

You can purchase tickets and find more information at http://www.ISA-Lafayette.org.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s