ISA Fall Social shrimp boil tickets on sale

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Come peel and eat in support of the International Society of Automation’s Lafayette Section.

This non-profit supports UL Engineering project teams, local high school robotics reams and aims to assist local community college program associated with instrumentation and control.

Shrimp boil tickets are $25. The event will be held on Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Acadiana Event Center, 2111 JB Road, in Scott.

You can purchase tickets and find more information at http://www.ISA-Lafayette.org.