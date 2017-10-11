Lafayette suspects arrested in connection with home burglaries

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, three Lafayette men were arrested on Monday on multiple charges.

The suspects were in a vehicle of interest, a silver Buick Lasabre, that was seen leaving a residence on Friday October 6, 2017, which had been burglarized.

Sheriff Couvillon, said officers in unmarked vehicles were patrolling an area in Vermilion Parish, which had been subject to residential burglaries the previous week.

Authorities found several stolen items inside the vehicle.

Arrested are the following:

Rickie Jones, 34, of E. Simcoe Lafayette, La, who was charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000

Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000

(probation hold)

Deion Ben, 22, Hayes Street Lafayette, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000

Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000

(parole hold)

Jordan Sterling, 24, Hayes Street, Lafayette, was charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000

Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000

(parole hold)

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, authorities said.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation moves forward.