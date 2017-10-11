Lafayette suspects arrested in connection with home burglaries

KLFY Newsroom Published:

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, three Lafayette men were arrested on Monday on multiple charges.

The suspects were in a vehicle of interest, a silver Buick Lasabre, that was seen leaving a residence on Friday October 6, 2017, which had been burglarized.

Sheriff Couvillon, said officers in unmarked vehicles were patrolling an area in Vermilion Parish, which had been subject to residential burglaries the previous week.

Authorities found several stolen items inside the vehicle.

Arrested are the following:

Rickie Jones, 34, of E. Simcoe Lafayette, La, who was charged with:

  •        Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000
  •        Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000
  •        Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000
  •        (probation hold)

Deion Ben, 22, Hayes Street Lafayette, was charged with:

  •        Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000
  •        Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000
  •        Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000
  •        (parole hold)

Jordan Sterling, 24, Hayes Street, Lafayette, was charged with:

  •        Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana bond 1,000
  •        Illegal Possession of stolen items bond 5,000
  •        Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bond 20,000
  •        (parole hold)

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, authorities said.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation moves forward.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s