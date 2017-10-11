UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight homicide on Hobson Street

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of North Buchanan Street and Hobson Street.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately midnight in the 100 block of Hobson Street.

The victim, identified as Billy Roy, Jr., 41, of Lafayette, was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.

 

