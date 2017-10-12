Abbeville Police recently have been responding to several cases involving overdoses of synthetic marijuana

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) The Abbeville Police Department has responded to 14 cases involving overdoses of synthetic marijuana in the past 6 days.

When asked if he has seen anything like this Lt. David Hardy with the Abbeville Police Department said: “Not too my memory no.”

Hardy added: “Officers have had to respond to medical emergencies for people who have passed out, having severe reactions to the use of synthetic products,” said Hardy.

Two weeks ago, ‘spice’ sent a number of people to the hospital after they were found unconscious outside a diner for the homeless in Lafayette. The effects of the drug include confusion, hallucinations, rapid heart rate and even seizures.

“The chemicals in this synthetic drugs are so variable and so uncontrolled that people don’t really even know what they’re smoking so it could cause really a long list of symptoms,” said Chris Lawrence with Lafayette General Hospital. Hardy says that they’ve seen people from all races, genders and all neighborhoods of Abbeville, who have been affected by the drug.

“Drugs don’t care where you live, and what your race is, and what sex you are, they are going to take effect and there’s going to be a reaction,” he said.

Hardy says that the department is increasing patrols in neighborhoods throughout the city, and these individuals who are caught using the drug will face criminal charges. If you see anything suspicious or know anyone using the drug, you’re urged to call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511 or 911.