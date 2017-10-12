AG seeking information on attorney charged with child pornography

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested a Covington man on charges of child pornography, and he is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.

“Today’s arrest is another step forward in making our communities safer,” said Landry in a statement of Thursday. “However, our work is not done. I am asking anyone with information or concerns about Victor Loraso to please contact my Cyber Crime Unit.”

Victor Loraso, 36 of Covington, was arrested on three counts of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

He is listed as a partner with Carleton Loraso Hebert & Wittenbrink, LLC, a firm based in New Orleans.

Loraso was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit,  Homeland Security investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Covington Police Department.

If anyone in the Greater New Orleans or Baton Rouge areas has information relative to Loraso, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506.

