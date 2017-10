BREAUX BRIDGE (KLFY)- Keshia D. Sylvester has been missing from her home since Oct. 2.

The 5-foot, 2-inch, 145-pound woman was last seen in a white pickup truck in the Breaux Bridge area, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have not released additional details around her disappearance at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of Keshia Sylvester, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.