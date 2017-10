MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)- The Morgan City Police Department responded to the Lake End Park in regards to a non-responsive subject on Thursday afternoon.

A 36-year-old white male was found dead inside a tent authorities believed he was briefly living in.

Preliminary investigations are underway and no foul play is suspected at this time, authorities said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld to allow proper family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.