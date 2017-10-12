Cajuns beat the Bobcats 24-7

By Published: Updated:
Photo credit: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns hosted the Texas State Bobcats in a midweek televised matchup from Cajun Field.

The Cajuns opened up the scoring with a Tray Ragas 11-yard touchdown run.

Ragas added a 2-yard score to double the Louisiana lead in the first quarter.

In the third, Anthony Taylor plunged into the end zone from a yard out to get the Bobcats on the board.

Cajun kicker Stevie Artigue connected on a 27 yd field goal to expand the lead to 10 for the home team

Lousiana added to their lead when Keenan Barnes snagged an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andre Nunez.

The Cajun’s next game is at Arkansas State on October 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s