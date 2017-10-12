Healing House-Hope for Grieving Children holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for new home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Healing House-Hope for Grieving Children will hold a Ground Breaking Ceremony for their new home, Randon’s Place at Healing House.

The motto for the Healing House-Hope for Grieving Children is, “No child should grieve alone.” For two decades, the Healing House has provided support and education for grieving children and their caregivers throughout Acadiana and now their services will continue in a new larger location.

This is the only children’s grief center within a 200-mile radius where each year hundreds of children are given a safe space to work through the death of a parent or sibling with a dedicated support staff. The new location will limit a waiting list and ensure that no child is left to grieve alone.

The 2.5-acre property, located on Beadle Road in Lafayette will serve as a refuge for grieving families. It features an expansive outdoor space that provides room for a meditation garden, labyrinth, children’s play area and a place for families to gather and connect with others grieving the loss of their loved one.

Randon’s Place at Healing House will have program areas, allowing for specialized support groups based on how the child’s loved one died, definitive spaces for adult caregivers to participate in their own support groups, and an extensive resource library available to the community. These services are completely free.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony is Oct. 12, Thursday morning at 11 A.M at 160 South Beadle Road in Lafayette. You can visit their capital campaign, here.