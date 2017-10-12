Where is Keshia Sylvester?

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Keshia Sylvester has vanished from her Breaux Bridge home.

New information provided by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office indicates that the 29-year-old women was last seen inside a Breaux Bridge home on Sept. 22. Initially, witnesses reported spotting her in a white truck on Oct. 2.

Detectives are still asking for the public’s help in locating her.

“Investigators have not ruled out foul play and are seeking any information related to this case,” SMPSO spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

Sylvester is 5-feet and 2-inches tall and 145 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to her disappearance or know her whereabouts, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

(Photo courtesy of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s