Where is Keshia Sylvester?

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Keshia Sylvester has vanished from her Breaux Bridge home.

New information provided by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office indicates that the 29-year-old women was last seen inside a Breaux Bridge home on Sept. 22. Initially, witnesses reported spotting her in a white truck on Oct. 2.

Detectives are still asking for the public’s help in locating her.

“Investigators have not ruled out foul play and are seeking any information related to this case,” SMPSO spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

Sylvester is 5-feet and 2-inches tall and 145 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to her disappearance or know her whereabouts, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.