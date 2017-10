CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – Devin Briscoe has been putting on quite a show in the Bulldog backfield.

In week 6 vs. Opelousas, the Cecilia senior running back did what he does best, run the ball.

That makes him the latest Athlete of the week.

Briscoe rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in the Bulldogs’ 45-21 win against Opelousas.

He’ll be looking to continue his solid play, this week vs. St. Martinville in a key district contest.