Lafayette city planners looking at extending Southcity Parkway as a future possibility to help with traffic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette city planners are looking at future ways to move traffic across the Vermilion River.

Lafayette Consolidated Government public works director Mark Dubroc says another route is needed.

“I think it’s obvious when you look at the traffic on Ambassador Caffery and the amount of traffic that’s moving from that side of town to the other side of town, I think the need for a route becomes very self-evident,” Dubroc says.

There are currently four bridges on the Southside that cross the Vermilion River including one on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

LCG is considering a fifth river crossing on the Southside.

The current proposal would extend Southcity Parkway from Robley Drive to Kaliste Saloom Road.

It would be a four-lane boulevard extending a mile and a half.

A new bridge would be built across the river.

The project is still in the preliminary stages, and LCG has hired a consultant to do an environmental assessment.

“The majority of the road is open field, undeveloped property. There are some conversations being had with some of the property owners of those tracts,” says Dubroc.

The estimated project cost is $23 million, but because it’s so early that could change.

Drivers also shouldn’t expect to see the new road anytime soon.

“Opening it up where you can drive from Johnston Street to Kaliste Saloom on that route is a good ten years away, Dubroc states.

The city will have to buy rights of way for the road and reach agreements with property owners.

The US Coast Guard would have to grant a permit to build a new bridge over the Vermilion River.