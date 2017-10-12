LPD issues statement of donations for Cpl. Middlebrook’s family

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Corporal Michael Middlebrook (Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On behalf of  Cpl. Middlebrook’s family, the Lafayette Police Department released this statement:

“On behalf of the Lafayette Police Department and the Middlebrook family, we would like to express our appreciation for the heartfelt condolences, prayers, and support that have been poured out from so many in the last several days.

Corporal Middlebrook’s family is requesting that any monetary contributions and donations to the family be made only to the City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund through the Community Foundation of Acadiana via the following link www.cfacadiana.org/LafayettePDFund.” 

The department added that those wishing to contribute in any other fashion may contact the family’s financial advisor, Ken J. Meyers at 337-233-0400.

