Near record heat this weekend, blast of cool air next week

It will be another hot day across Acadiana with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is some 8 degrees above normal for this time of year. Everyone remembers how nasty the air felt earlier this week when a front was stationed to our north! Luckily, the front has moved to our south, so we do not have to deal with the humidity as much.

The all-time record high temperature on this day is 95 degrees, so records won’t be threatened today. However, records for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are 92, 91, and 92 respectively. I am forecasting highs of 91 degrees for the next three days, so those records could be threatened, especially if we see a temperature spike ahead of the front.

Luckily, I do see some changes coming to the forecast. A trough of low pressure will move across the northern parts of the country this weekend, which will swing a surface cold front into the lower-plains by Saturday. This front should muscle its way through the area by Sunday and Monday. If current models hold true, this could be one of the strongest fronts we’ve seen so far this Fall season. Highs could be in the upper 70s/lower 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday while overnight lows could reach the middle 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning! This would certainly be a welcomed change after a very warm Fall.

A few spots received rainfall Monday and Tuesday, but for those that didn’t, it appears the dry pattern will continue through the next 5 to 7 days. If this dry pattern continues, some areas could start to see drought conditions.

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier