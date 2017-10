WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)- North Central High School is accepting donations for Puero Rico hurricane relief this week.

The local drive is stressing the need for baby disposal items and feminine hygiene products.

Donations can be made at the school’s front desk at 6579 LA-10, Washington, LA 70589. For more information, call (337)623-4239.

If your organization is hosting a donation drive for natural disaster relief, contact us at news@klfy.com