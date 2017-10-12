SLCC to host career fair in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – About 30 employers will be at the Ville Platte Civic Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for in search of potential employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. tot1 p.m. at the Ville Platte Civic Center is located at 704 N. Soileau Street.

The Career Fair is being hosted by SLCC’s C.B. Coreil Campus in Ville Platte along with the City of Ville Platte, OneAcadiana, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

“We are trying to make finding a job as accessible as possible by bringing the job fair to Ville Platte,” said Jennifer Vidrine, Mayor of the City of Ville Platte. “Please come by and take advantage of this great employment opportunity.”

The public is invited to visit with employers looking to hire during this free event.

Companies scheduled to be at the career fair include the following:

The Golden Nugget

U.S. Coast Guard

Schneider National

R&H Quality Refractory Services, Inc.

Louisiana State Police

Western & Southern Life

Primerica Financial Services

Triad Electric & Controls

Lofton Staffing & Security

LSUA

New York Life Insurance

Compass Health

Satellite Country, Inc.

Stevens Transport

Leading Healthcare of Louisiana

Evangeline Downs

Forte & Tablada

Lowes

Acadian Ambulance

Blue Cliff College

Mercy Regional Medical Center

Savoy Medical Center

CASA of St. Landry-Evangeline, Inc.

Opelousas Army Recruiting Center

Walmart Store #0312

SLCC

Cecil Perry Improvements, Inc.

A Wireless- Verizon Premium Retailer

SLCC-Workforce Development Area #40

For more information about this Career Fair, contact the C.B. Coreil Campus at (337) 363-2197.