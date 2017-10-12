Spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses reported in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Over the course of five days, 14 cased of synthetic marijuana overdoes have been investigated by the Abbeville Police Department.

Many of the individuals have been transported to medical facilities due to unresponsiveness or unusual actions by the person using the drug, the department said.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the use of these substances and report any overdoses to 911 to prevent permanent effects from the drugs or possible death to those who use the product..

Anyone having information about the possession or sale of Synthetic Cannabis, is urged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511, all information will remain anonymous.