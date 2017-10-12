Victim identified in St. Martinville shooting

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(MGN)

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – The victim in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting in St. Martinville has been identified.

Deputies responded to the scene of a reported disabled vehicle in the roadway in the 5000 block of Main Highway just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found Carey Lewis III, 19, of St. Martinville in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lewis was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

According to Major Ginny Higgins, investigators determined that an unknown male passenger in Lewis’s vehicle entered a brown Chevrolet truck and fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the unknown male was reportedly seen exiting the brown truck and entering a second vehicle, a blue Mazda or Kia, near the Popeye’s in St. Martinville and continued traveling on Main Highway towards the St. Martinville area.

Higgins says the investigation remains ongoing and officials are asking for anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

