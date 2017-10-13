Arc of Acadiana uses music for therapy

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Education not only happens in the classroom but just in living everyday life.

This week, The Arc of Acadiana tapped into the world of music with a dance event at the Robicheaux Recreational Center.

The Arc of Acadiana provides services to adults with developmental disabilities and support to their families in their homes, in their own apartments or in a day habilitation.

“No matter the disability, no matter who they are or what they believe in. We just want them to be independent and we want to support them in any way possible,” says Arc chief operations officer Cindy Leleux.

The Arc saw the event as a form of music therapy rather than just a day out on the dance floor.

“Arc of Acadiana has recently embarked upon having an art therapist come to our programs. This is an extension of that,” Leleux explains.

According to the American Music Therapy Association, music therapy is an established health profession where music is used to therapeutically address physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of individuals.

“This is more than music and dancing. It’s being accepted for who they are,” Leleux notes.

The Arc has been a part of Louisiana for more than 60 years.