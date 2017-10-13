At 11th hour, state treasurer candidates try to ramp up voter interest

Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The competition to be Louisiana’s state treasurer has headed into its final hours, with candidates trying to find ways to attract voters who have shown little interest.

Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Four major candidates are vying to be Louisiana’s chief investment banker. New Orleans area lawyer Derrick Edwards has done little fundraising but is expected to reach the runoff as the only Democrat.

The top three GOP contenders are former state budget administrator Angele Davis, Sen. Neil Riser and ex-Rep. John Schroder.

They’ve been running on messages with little to do with the ministerial job they’re seeking, trying an array of talking points to try to draw people to the polls.

Also on the ballot are three statewide constitutional changes and municipal races.

