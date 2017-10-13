Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to stealing disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to stealing federal disaster aid he received for last year’s catastrophic flooding in East Baton Rouge and 11 other south Louisiana parishes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson, in a news release Thursday, said 42-year-old Courtney D. Hickman, of Baton Rouge, admitted stealing $26,362 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

He entered the plea to theft of government funds.

Hickman filed a fraudulent claim with FEMA seeking disaster assistance for a home that he claimed was his primary residence.

At the time of the storm, however, Hickman was living elsewhere and was renting his home to a tenant for four months before and throughout the period of the August 2016 flooding.