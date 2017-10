MIRE, La. (KLFY)- State police are investigating a morning crash involving a school bus this morning in Mire.

According to State Police spokesman Brooks David, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a truck rammed a motorcycle into a school bus.

Several students and the motorcyclist were injured in the crash, David said. Victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.