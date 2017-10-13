Festivals Acadiens et Créoles goes green

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicked off tonight in Girard Park.

This year they are working to be more eco-friendly.

“Ecological preservation goes hand-in-hand with cultural preservation and the linguist stick preservation. We are trying to preserve the whole package,” says Barry Ancelet, President of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

The new recycling program was implemented by the University of Louisiana Biology Society.

“We’ve seen a lot of festivals where there’s just trash all over the ground and we wanted this festival in our hometown to be a lot cleaner and a model for festivals elsewhere,” says Gabriel Griffard, a member of the Biology Society.

By recycling cans and glass bottles and having all food vendors use recyclable items the festival is working to be the greenest festival in the state.

“This would make us one of the first festivals I think in the area to do so and we are always trying to go in the right direction,” says Ancelet.

Cody Champagne another member of the Biology Society says, “I love coming here is because we’re tightly knit into our hometown because of festivals like these.”

For more information on the festival weekend visit there website.