Frank John Selas III, known as TV personality “Mr. Wonder”, faces trial for rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – An accused child molester who was a television personality in Louisiana will go to trial next year.

News outlets report the trial for Frank John Selas III is set for February 5.

Selas, also known as Mr. Wonder, was a popular host on a children’s show that KNOE-TV aired during the 1970s.

As Mr. Wonder, he took a group of children camping to Valentine Lake in June 1979.

After the trip, a complaint was filed with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office that alleged sexual abuse.

Detectives went to arrest Selas, but he fled. He was arrested nearly 40 years later at his suburban San Diego home.

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports a grand jury indicted Selas on multiple offenses including rape. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.