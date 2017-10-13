Police officer fatally shot in New Orleans East

A suspect shot and killed an NOPD officer in East New Orleans around midnight Friday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.

According to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, four officers saw something that caused them to exit their police vehicles. It was then that a suspect opened fire, striking the slain officer several times.

Harrison also said one or two of the officers returned fire, possibly hitting the suspect. The suspect then ran into a nearby apartment, where he was later apprehended and taken to the hospital.

“This hurts, I can’t begin to tell you how much this hurts,” says Superintendent Michael Harrison.

The name of the officer has not been released at this time at the request of the family.