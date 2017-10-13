Volunteers needed for Vermilionville’s Boo Bayou

|LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Vermilionville’s annual Boob Bayou will be held on Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The kid friendly event is looking for volunteers to assist with old-time games, a picture station, a coloring station, face painting and trick-or-treating throughout the village.
As a volunteer, you can have fun and dress in a costume while treating guests to a family-oriented experience.
You may also volunteer Coordinator at 337.233.4077 x. 207 or outreach@BayouVermilionDistrict.org. Vermilionville is located at 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette, La.