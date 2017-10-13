Volunteers needed for Vermilionville’s Boo Bayou

The kid friendly event is looking for volunteers to assist with old-time games, a picture station, a coloring station, face painting and trick-or-treating throughout the village.

As a volunteer, you can have fun and dress in a costume while treating guests to a family-oriented experience.

Issuing candy throughout the village

Conducting game stations

Relieving one another during lunch time

Bringing water, additional candy and other items to various workers

You may also volunteer Coordinator at 337.233.4077 x. 207 or outreach@BayouVermilionDistrict.org. Vermilionville is located at 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette, La.