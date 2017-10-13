Week 7 High School Prep Scores
- New Iberia 9, Barbe 38
- LaGrange 7, Sulphur 55
- Acadiana 70, Sam Houston 0
- Lafayette 10, Comeaux 21
- Cecilia 28, St. Martinville 14
- Breaux Bridge 32, Livonia 30
- Northside 36, Rayne 85
- Teurlings Catholic 21, Thomas More 24
- Westgate 19, Carencro 29
- Abbeville 24, Patterson 34
- Erath 0, North Vermilion 34
- Berwick 28, Kaplan 46
- Iota 34, Church Point 41
- Mamou 0, Crowley 48
- Port Barre 6, Northwest 40
- Eunice 27, Pine Prairie 13
- Lake Charles College Prep 6, Notre Dame 49
- Westlake 0, Jennings 27
- Washington-Marion 39, St. Louis Catholic 7
- Iowa 51, South Beauregard 20
- Welsh 56, Lake Arthur 7
- Notre Dame 49, Lake Charles College Prep 6
- Kinder 49, Ville Platte 8
- Catholic High-New Iberia 63, Loreauville 14
- Ascension Episcopal 49, Franklin 8
- Delcambre 25, Ascension Christian 35
- West St. Mary 36, Jeanerette 24
- Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 56, North Central 6
- Catholic Pointe Coupee 48, Westminster 0 (Played on Thursday)
- Slaughter Community Charter 0, False River 27
- Gueydan 0, Vermilion Catholic 48
- Centerville 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 48
- Highland Baptist 47, Hanson Memorial 39 (Played on Thursday)
- Central Catholic Morgan City 16, Vandebilt 45 (Played on Thursday)
- Opelousas 41, Beau Chene 20