Week 7 High School Prep Scores

  • New Iberia 9, Barbe 38
  • LaGrange 7, Sulphur 55
  • Acadiana  70, Sam Houston  0
  • Lafayette 10, Comeaux 21
  • Cecilia 28, St. Martinville 14
  • Breaux Bridge 32, Livonia 30
  • Northside 36, Rayne 85
  • Teurlings Catholic 21, Thomas More 24
  • Westgate 19, Carencro 29
  • Abbeville 24, Patterson 34
  • Erath 0, North Vermilion 34
  • Berwick 28, Kaplan 46
  • Iota 34, Church Point 41
  • Mamou 0, Crowley 48
  • Port Barre 6, Northwest 40
  • Eunice 27, Pine Prairie 13
  • Lake Charles College Prep 6, Notre Dame 49
  • Westlake 0, Jennings 27
  • Washington-Marion 39, St. Louis Catholic 7
  • Iowa 51, South Beauregard 20
  • Welsh 56, Lake Arthur 7
  • Notre Dame 49, Lake Charles College Prep 6
  • Kinder 49, Ville Platte 8
  • Catholic High-New Iberia 63, Loreauville 14
  • Ascension Episcopal 49, Franklin 8
  • Delcambre 25,  Ascension Christian 35
  • West St. Mary 36, Jeanerette 24
  • Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 56, North Central 6
  • Catholic Pointe Coupee 48, Westminster 0 (Played on Thursday)
  • Slaughter Community Charter 0, False River 27
  • Gueydan 0, Vermilion Catholic 48
  • Centerville 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 48
  • Highland Baptist 47, Hanson Memorial 39 (Played on Thursday)
  • Central Catholic Morgan City 16, Vandebilt 45 (Played on Thursday)
  • Opelousas 41, Beau Chene 20

