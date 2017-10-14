3 suspects charged with death of toddler in Merryville house fire

Merryville, LA – Three suspects have being charged with the death of a toddler after he suffered second- and third-degree burns in a Merryville house fire.

According to Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, three adults and two children – ages 8 years and 22 months – were in a home in Merryville.



The three adults, identifed as 29 year old Katherine St. Romain, 53 year old Sandra Sibley, and 30 year old Wayne Hammond were in a bedroom, while the children played unsupervised in another room, said Brant Thompson, Chief Deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.



All three adults admitted to having smoked crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana, said Thompson.



As the children were playing, the 8-year-old grabbed a cigarette lighter and set fire to a blanket the toddler was hiding under.



The 8-year-old ran to tell the adults about the fire but couldn’t get their attention – St. Romain, the children’s mother, admitted to authorities that she heard the children screaming and did not immediately act, said Thompson.



The child then ran to a neighbor’s home, who rushed over to save the toddler – Ja’Ceion St. Romain – from the fire.



The toddler, who suffered second- and third-degree burns to his entire body, was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

All three adults are facing charges of negligent homicide, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and illegal possession of both Schedule I and II CDS. St. Romain is also facing two counts of improper supervision of a minor, said Thompson. Bond for each has been set at $1,515,000.