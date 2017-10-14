Baton Rouge surgeon, Dr. Craig Greene, elected as Public Service Commissioner

By Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Baton Rouge orthopaedic surgeon has won the race for the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s District 2 seat, left vacant by former Commissioner Scott Angelle, who resigned to take a federal post in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dr. Craig Greene won the seat outright Saturday with 54% of the vote beating candidates Damon Baldone and Lanar Whitley.

Greene is the current Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at The Surgical Specialty Center. He previously has served as chief of surgery at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and as a clinical assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans.

He’s also a reserve Naval officer.

The District’s geographical area consist of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

