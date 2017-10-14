LSU vs. No. 10 Auburn: Watch Live on KLFY

BATON ROUGE, LA – The annual “Gold Game” in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will air LIVE on KLFY.
This will be the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday.
THE GAME
- Who: LSU Tigers vs. No. 10 Auburn
- When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Tiger Stadium aka “Death Vally” (BATON ROUGE, LA)
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM
- KLFY, News 10
- Game streaming live on CBS Sports here
RADIO
- LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)
- 870 AM (New Orleans)
- LSUsports.net Live Audio & Video