LSU vs. No. 10 Auburn: Watch Live on KLFY

By Published: Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA  – The annual “Gold Game” in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will air LIVE on KLFY.

This will be the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday.

THE GAME

  • Who: LSU Tigers vs. No. 10 Auburn
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Tiger Stadium aka “Death Vally” (BATON ROUGE, LA)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

  • KLFY, News 10
  • Game streaming live on CBS Sports here

RADIO

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s