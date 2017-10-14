LSU vs. No. 10 Auburn: Watch Live on KLFY

The annual “Gold Game” in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will air LIVE on KLFY.

This will be the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday.

THE GAME

: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m. Where: Tiger Stadium aka “Death Vally” (BATON ROUGE, LA)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

KLFY, News 10

Game streaming live on CBS Sports here

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

870 AM (New Orleans)

LSUsports.net Live Audio & Video