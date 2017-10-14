Missing New Orleans teen could be in the Lafayette area, sheriff’s office says

Published: Updated:
Denise Pak

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A teenage girl has been missing from her New Orleans home since October. 10 and according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office she may be in the Lafayette area.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Denise Pak, to contact them immediately by dialing 911 or the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211.

According to the Sheriff’s Dept, Denise is from the New Orleans area, however, was known to be in Lafayette Parish recently.

She is Asian with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’3” tall and weighs around180 pounds.

Denise also has a tattoo on her right arm

