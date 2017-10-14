‘Sibling priority’ a hot topic during Saturday’s Schools of Choice meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A packed room at the Lafayette Parish School Board Saturday, as the committee for Schools of Choice held a meeting on proposed changes they intend to pass to the full board next month.

The hot topic today was the immersion programs, where sibilings get priority seating if they have a sister or brother already in the program.

The schools of choice committee wants to change the elementary level requirements to only allow only 30 percent of available seating to be priority up to third grade.

The remaining seats would go to others through a lottery process. one parent explains the importance of keeping sibling priority.

Some say even the sibling priority is unfair. One such person is board member Tehmi Chassion. He says his children lost out on getting into an immersion program because the seat was given to a sibling.

Chassion says he intends to fight the sibling priority issue to the end.

The committee has decided to ask the board to cap priority seating at 30 percent with the remaining 70% of available seats be random lottery.

The sibling priority would apply only to pre-k and kindergarten applications with a sibling entering 3rd grade or lower; and siblings with the same birthday.