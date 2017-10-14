St. Mary Parish Fire District conducts extrication training

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St Mary Parish Fire District 11 Fire Department is now on the cutting edge of vehicle extrication technology.
On Saturday, 11 news firefighters used their rescue equipment, including a new metal-cutting saw, on a few vehicles during their training class.
“This training was significant because it allowed the firefighters to learn and practice new techniques necessary for extrication performed on late-model vehicles, and newer vehicles such as Hybrids, Fire Chief Clarence Clark said.
Clark said new safety systems, air bags and new types of metals and alloys can make extracting an accident victim more difficult, and even more dangerous.
LSU FETI Instructor Andrew Degenhardt provided the instruction in the new techniques.
Clark said the Fire Department is probably better trained in vehicle extrication than ever before.